PARR, MAE G. September 14, 1927 – September 17, 2020 Peacefully in her 93rd year, Mae Genevieve Parr completed her wonderful life on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alfred Parr. Dear mother of Steven (Jeanne) McLeod, Linda (Les) Bauman, and Cynthia (John) Kubicz, and the late Gayle Kay. Loving grandmother of Adam (Jaclyn) McLeod, Ryan (Tricia) McLeod, Devin (Kim) McLeod, Douglas (Jennifer) Bauman, Gary Bauman (Emma Gaylor), Mark Kubicz and Brittany Kubicz. Cherished great-grandmother of Callum, Fiona, Isla, Owen, Blake, Gavin, Grace, Camden and Annabelle McLeod, Daniel and Ella Bauman, Kyle and Ethan Kubicz. Much loved aunt of Susan (Jim) Elie and their children, Marc, Cathy and Nicole. Mae was predeceased by her parents Catherine and John Larocque, sister Muriel Baxendale and brother, Douglas Larocque. Mae will also be greatly missed by other relatives and friends. Born and raised in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, Mae moved to Valois, Quebec, with the father of her children, the late Cedric (Mac) McLeod. Later in life Mae moved to Toronto and Hornby Island. Mae was a 'downtown' girl and lived many happy years at Bloor and Yonge Street, Toronto. Mae worked most of her life as an Executive Assistant starting at the St. Lawrence Paper Mill in Trois Rivieres, Bardahl in Montreal, and Montreal Trust Company in Toronto. Mom took great joy in the family, over the years spending many happy weekends in the summers at Steve and Cynthia's cottages and travelling with her daughters to Quebec City. Dinners out with her family were always extra special for Mom. Mom will be remembered by all who knew her as a classy woman with the French Canadian flair, her courtesy and smiles to others, her first class cooking, her mastery of baking, her love of live theater, black and white movies, her annual bingo evenings, martinis, and her love of her cat companion "Dakota". Mae loved her family and was devoted to her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family wish to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Amica Bayview Village, North York. In accordance with Mae's wishes, there will be no funeral. Cremation has taken place. A Family graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery, where her late husband, Alfred Parr, and her late daughter, Gayle Kay are interred.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 26, 2020.
