CHOONG, MAE (MARY MARGARET) KAM LING Mae (Mary Margaret) Kam Ling Choong was born on August 7, 1938 in Ipoh, Malaysia, the 10th of 15 children of the late Paul Dominic Choong Choon Hean and Maria Choong Tsung Soo Khuan. As a teen, Mae attended the Covenant of the Holy Infant Jesus High School, during which time she actively participated in Girl Guides. She qualified as a teacher from Wolsey Hall Oxford and taught for several years in Malaysia. She then moved to Canada and after completing her B.A. at the University of Toronto in 1975, taught with the Metropolitan Separate School Board. In 1992, she fulfilled a dream uncommon nowadays and took early retirement. Mae was a kind-hearted soul, an unconventional woman with a passion for life, strong convictions, a great love of family and an unshakeable faith. She spent her retirement years pursuing interests such as reading, ceramics, and line and Hawaiian dancing. She was an avid traveller and her voyages included pilgrimages and regular visits to Malaysia. She also enjoyed trying her luck at the casino. Mae passed away surrounded by her family. She was predeceased by her siblings George, Magdalene, John, Norbert, Elizabeth and Joseph and is survived by Theresa, Francis, Agnes, Nicholas, Augustine, Josephine, Michael and Philip. Her 19 nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews will miss their Aunt Mae dearly. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 9th from 2-5 p.m. at Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, 4115 Lawrence Ave E., Scarborough. The Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 10th at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, with a reception to follow. Interment will be at Christ the King Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a Mass offering or a donation to the St. Martin de Porres Building Fund would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2020