THOMSON, MAE LOUISE Peacefully, surrounded by her family, at Moira Place Long Term Care, Tweed, on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Mae (Mowat) Thomson, formerly of Madoc Township, in her 90th year. Daughter of the late Alex and Eileen Mowat. Beloved wife of the late Harry Thomson. Loving mother of Peter (Katie) Thomson, Wendy (Rick) Mikolajski and Margaret (Rob) Vandermeer. Grandmother of Brenna (Cohen), Jessie and Emily. Great-grandmother of Everhett. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Arrangements, McConnell Funeral Home, Madoc. www.mcconnellfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 19, 2019