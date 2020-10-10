1/1
MAE MARINA LOCK PHILPOTT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MAE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LOCK PHILPOTT, MAE MARINA (nee BELL) October 12, 1935 - October 4, 2020 Passed away peacefully surrounded by her children. Loving wife of Ron Lock, Bill Philpott (both deceased). Beloved daughter of May and Frank Bell (both deceased). Loving mother of Mike Lock (Janice), Pat Lock (Brian), Joanne Lock (Doug), Jamie Lock (Wendy), Bonnie Lock (Deceased) (Mel) and Ronnie Lock (Stefanie). Loving grandmother of 15 grandchildren, great-grandmother of 11, and great-great-grandmother of 4. Loving Sister of Bob, Fran, Chuck, Larry, Vern, Jack, Fred, Bill, Helen (all deceased) and Frank who has always been there for her. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. If desired, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society in Mae's memory would be appreciated. Her sense of humour, kindness and generosity towards family and friends will always be deeply cherished.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 10, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved