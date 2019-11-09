MEHLE, Magda It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our dear mother, Magda, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Etobicoke General Hospital, at the age of 92. Magda will now be reunited with her husband Frank. Loving mother of Martha (Tony), Gocsal and Suzanna (Greg) Calpas. Cherished grandma of Chad, Tia, Madison, Alexandra and Sydney. Magda will be lovingly remembered by her sister-in-law, Fanny (the late Frank) Petrich, nieces, Betty Petrich, Melita Sjouwerman, Stephanie (and family) Skrypnyk and Mark (Bonnie and family) Rapus. Magda was predeceased by parents and siblings. She will be forever remembered by her family and dear friends in Canada and Slovenia. A special thank you to Dr. L. Sternberg for his care and compassion. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Ave. (north of Rexdale Blvd.), on Sunday, November 10, 2019, from 3-5 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Roch's Church, 2889 Islington Ave., Toronto, on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment: Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Slovenian Linden Foundation Dom Lipa would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 9, 2019