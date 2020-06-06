BECKE, MAGDALENE (nee RINKO) July 6, 1922 - June 3, 2020 Magdalene "Madge" Becke, passed away peacefully in her home, one month from her 98th birthday. Beloved wife of the late Joseph, she is reunited in God with her husband of 63 years. They leave a legacy of 12 children, 35 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Madge's family was her life. She will be dearly missed by her many relatives, especially her eleven living children: Tom (Sandy), David (Cathi), Loretta Mulligan (Lou), Cathy McElroy (Ian), Theresa LaRiviere (Bob), Paul (Karen), Veronica Guns, Matthew (Ann-Marie), Larry (Joanne), Lucille Wilder (Tim) and Martha Hamilton (Stewart). She was deeply saddened when her son Jerry predeceased her. Madge is survived by her sister, Theresa (Rinko) Benford. Born in Hungary, Madge sailed at age four with her parents and sister to Canada. She learned the value of hard work and individual responsibility, helping her parents run a boarding house for young Hungarian workers in Hamilton, Ontario. She loved her years at Cathedral High School and during WWII was a "bomb girl" in the factories supporting Canadian troops. Madge was a famous (some may say infamous) bargain-hunter. The Becke family was given new laundry appliances and featured in a Maytag ad after Madge appealed with her humour for help when her washing machine was beyond repair. With most children grown, Madge continued to grow herself and took on a variety of jobs including selling Mary Kay, Sarah Coventry and dabbling in real estate. After Joe's passing in 2004 and since she did not drive, her garage sale boundaries reduced, but she made up for it with a regular walk to the local Value Village. Thanks to her financial acumen and Joe's successful career, the family enjoyed a lovely home, a summer cottage and a condo in Florida. For many decades, Sunday dinners and holidays were a feast of Madge's Hungarian cooking. She loved nothing more than being surrounded by her family, ensuring everyone was well-fed and having a raucous good time. In her later years, Madge enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading treasured books and watching Murdoch Mysteries. She shared her wit, wisdom and positive spirit with her family up until her last days. Above all else, Madge had a true faith in God, praying the Rosary nightly. She raised her children to understand the values and the value of a Roman Catholic life. She trusted in God and now she is with Him. For this we are eternally grateful. Interment will take place at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery in Burlington. A celebration of life will follow when conditions permit. If desired, a donation in Madge's memory to Canadian Food For Children would be appreciated (http://www.canadianfoodforchildren.net). Online condolences may be found at www.chapelridgefh.com
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 6, 2020.