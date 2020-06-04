MAGNUS THOMAS FRANCIS
FRANCIS, MAGNUS THOMAS Magnus Thomas Francis (Maggie) a man of great faith, peacefully passed away on May 30, 2020, at Humber River Hospital in Toronto, at the age of 90 years. He was the loving and devoted husband of Carmen, caring, dedicated father of Wayne, Cheryl and Jacqueline, Grace. Dear and generous brother to 3 sisters and 4 brothers. He will be sadly missed by his 7 grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins, treasured friends. Service for the family will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Ward Funeral Home – Weston Chapel. He will be laid to rest at St. Philip's Anglican Church, Etobicoke, Cemetery. A recording of the service will be posted on social media later.

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 4, 2020.
