HASSAN, MAHOOB (BOB) Bob Hassan unexpectedly entered in to rest on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 46 years, Charmaine; his children Faisal (Laurie), Rachid (Christie) and Cherise (Ed). He was adored by his grandchildren Mallory, Avery and Adeline. Bob was a devoted father, grandfather and loving husband. He was a music lover and a jokester. He was passionate about his career, his mint condition 1987 IROC-Z Camaro and loved his dog JJ. He will forever be remembered by his many close friends, colleagues and family. A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, December 19th from 9-11 a.m. followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m. at Highland Funeral Home, Markham Chapel, 10 Cachet Woods Court, Markham (northeast corner of 404 and 16th Ave.). Those who so desire may make donations in memory of Bob to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Arthritis Society or Sunnybrook Foundation. Online condolences may be placed at www.highlandfuneralhome.ca "Besame, besame mucho, (kiss me, kiss me, a lot); Como si fuera esta noche la ultima vez (as if tonight were the last time)"
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 14, 2019