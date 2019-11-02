PUTERMAN, MAIDA Passed away peacefully at Extendicare Halton Hills on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Maida, beloved mother of Howard Puterman, Neil (Sandra) Puterman and Tracy (Graeme Kent). Cherished Bubby of Sheyanne Puterman, Courtney (Kevin Hicks), Meagan (Scott Graham), Shannon Kent and Jasmine Kent. To honour Maida's memory, donations to any charity that helps dogs are greatly appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 2, 2019