ILVES, MAIE Beloved wife, mother and friend passed away suddenly at home on November 18, 2019, at age 73. Born in Sweden, she was predeceased by her parents, Elme and Leo and brother Aser. She will be sadly missed by Riivo, her husband of almost 50 years, her two children, Katriina (Alex) and Eerik (Katie) and grandchildren Silvi and Allan. Professionally, Maie was a high school teacher of English and Physical Education in Etobicoke. Maie was an incredibly active person, socially and athletically. She loved entertaining and was always a consummate host. Athletically, she enjoyed tennis, squash and golf, winning multiple championships at clubs she belonged to throughout her life. She will be sorely missed by legions of friends made while living in Toronto, Prince Edward County and Albany (NY) and by her extended family in Sudbury, Sarnia, Toronto and Estonia. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and celebrations of her life will be arranged at a later date. If desired, donations can be made in her memory to the Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to the Hicks Funeral Home, 2 Centre Street, Picton. www.hicksfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 20, 2019