PELKOLA, MAIJA-LIISA August 17, 1930 – March 14, 2019 With great sadness we say goodbye to a remarkable women, Maija-Liisa Pelkola. Born August 17, 1930 in Kauhava, Finland and passed away in her Markham home on March 14, 2019. She is survived by her partner, Unto Makinen, grandchildren Jay Pelkola (Lori) and Niina Felushko (Daniel Felushko) and great-grandchildren Mea Catt, Kristyn Felushko, Madelyn Felushko, Jacob Felushko and Elizabeth Felushko. Her nieces, Marja-Liisa and Dale MacPhee and family, Niina and Rick Hardwick and family, and nephew Mika and Elina Kangas and family. Maija-Liisa was a friend to all and will be fondly remembered by many. Her love was felt by her kindness and generosity. She was strong, courageous and enjoyed all that life had to offer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Markham Stouffville Hospital. We thank all the staff and home care teams for their care and compassion. Service will be held at Agricola Finnish Lutheran Church on Monday, March 25th at 2 p.m. Reception to follow service. Emme unohda muistoas, kaunista, hyvää. Viimeinen leposi olkoon rauhaisaa, syvää.

