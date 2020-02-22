|
|
O'HARA, MAISIE (nee HARRISON) It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Maisie O'Hara on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Stephen. Loving mother of Jennifer (Willie) and Stephen (Mary). Loving grandmother of Graham and Celine. Maisie will be missed by her loving sister Ann (Billy) many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A special thanks to the staff of Chartwell Waterford Memory Living and CALACare. Visitation will take place at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville, Ontario, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, from 10-11 a.m., with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Assumption Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimers Society.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2020