MURRAY, MAJOR ANN C. April 15, 1936 - May 4, 2020 Major Ann Christina Grace Murray, retired Salvation Army officer, was promoted to glory from her residence at The Salvation Army Meighen Manor on May 4, 2020. Ann was born on April 15, 1936, at the Grace Hospital in Hamilton, Ontario, to John and Christina Zarfas. Always conscious of her calling to be a Salvation Army officer, Ann entered Toronto's College for Officer Training with the Pioneer Session in 1957 from Earlscourt Citadel. In 1963, Ann married Captain Paul Murray and the happy couple served in corps, correctional and justice services, THQ information services and editorial department appointments before retiring from the Heritage Centre in 2000. Before her retirement and for almost 20 years, Ann was trained and served as a hospital chaplain at Toronto's renowned Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. She reveled in this demanding work and made numerous lifelong friends through this unique ministry. Mourning the loss of a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, but rejoicing in the memory of her firm faith in Jesus and the confidence that she is now in His presence, are Ann's husband, Major Paul Murray; children Lieutenant-Colonel John (Lieutenant-Colonel Brenda) Murray and Jennifer (Blair Meakings); and grandsons Zachary, Liam, Kieran and Nathan Murray, and Brock, Russell and Cole Meakings. Also mourning Ann's death are her beloved sisters and their husbands and families, Ceny Bond (Keith) and Cathie Zarfas (Tom). The family is extremely grateful to the outstanding staff at The Salvation Army Meighen Health Centre for their care and compassion and a special word of thanks to colleague Officers serving in these days at the Meighen for their added pastoral interest and support of Ann; also to Majors Ken and Beverley Smith, who gave exceptional pastoral care throughout her failing health. Ann is also mourned by many special and longstanding friends, including Heather and Harold Hetherington, Major Margaret Garcia, Major Barbara Bawkes, Irene Ward and Majors Jim and Joan Smith. Servant of God, well done!



