CRADDOCK, MAJOR NELLIE (nee OATES) The Salvation Army "R" Promoted to Glory on Sunday, April 21, 2019 in her 90th year at Innisfree House, Kitchener, ON. Nellie beloved wife of Major Basil. Loving mother of Yvonne Cyr, David (Karen), John (Jude), Lynette (Andrew) Glenfield and the late Philip. Dear grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Friends will be received at The Salvation Army North York Temple, 25 Centre Avenue (just east of Yonge Street), North York from 11:30 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Followed by Cremation at Riverside Crematorium. Burial of cremated remains will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery at a later date. Please visit Major Nellie Cradock's Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2019