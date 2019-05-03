Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAJOR RALPH GODFREY. View Sign Service Information Morley Bedford Funeral Services 159 Eglinton Avenue West Toronto , ON M4R 1A8 (416)-489-8733 Obituary







GODFREY, MAJOR RALPH It is with heavy hearts that the family of Major Ralph Godfrey, age 85, announce his Promotion to Glory after a long battle with cancer, on May 1, 2019 at Michael Garron Palliative Care unit, in Toronto. His devotion to his family, friends and his firm faith in God supported him on this journey and ultimately provided him peace. Ralph served as a Salvation Army Corp. Officer for many years before retiring in 2001 from Toronto Grace Hospital, as Palliative Care Chaplain and Director of Chaplaincy. He then became the best babysitter anyone could ask for to his three grandchildren. Ralph was predeceased by his parents Clarence and Rose, sister Shirley (brother-in-law, Walter) and son Dale. Ralph was the loving husband of 54 years to Shirley (Howells), devoted father to Miriam and Dale and amazing Poppa to his three grandchildren, Desiree (Jordan), Caleb and Mason. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered as well, by his brother and sisters-in-law and their families, Walter (Barbara), Joyce (late husband Bob), Pearl (Norm). This great loss is felt by many people Ralph developed friendships with in his lifetime. Visitation will be held at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Ave. W., on Saturday, May 4th, from 3-7 p.m. A funeral service to be held on Sunday, May 5th at 3:30 p.m. at The Salvation Army North Toronto (located at St. Peter's Estonian Church), 817 Mount Pleasant Rd., Toronto. Interment Monday, May 6, 2019. Donations in Ralph's memory can be made to: The Salvation Army North Toronto Partners in Mission or charity of your choice. Published in the Toronto Star on May 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

