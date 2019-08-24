Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MALCOLM BYERLEY REED. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:30 PM First Unitarian Congregation of Toronto 175 St. Clair Avenue West Toronto , ON View Map Obituary

REED, MALCOLM BYERLEY 1934 - 2019 Peacefully, at Runnymede Health Centre, Toronto, Ontario, on July 30, 2019, in his 86th year. Malcolm leaves his sister Elinor, his sisters-in-law Pauline Reed (Newton) and Susan Von Sichart and 19 nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Katharine (nee Cameron), his sister Dorothy Martin and his brothers Newton and Donald. He will be missed by his many friends. Malcolm was born in 1934 at Kao-Shi-Ti, Zichong Province, China. He was the youngest of five children born to missionaries Fred and Anne (nee Male) Reed who were part of the Canadian Methodist (later United Church) Mission in west China. He grew up in the mission at Gigong, interrupted by the family's travel to Ontario on furlough in 1937, when he was three years old. Malcolm returned with his mother and sister Elinor to Ontario in 1944, when wartime China became too dangerous. He finished high school in Orillia in 1952, close to his parents' rural churches. Malcolm studied architecture and urban planning at the University of Toronto and enjoyed a 37-year career in Halifax, London (England), Toronto (including operating his own firm there) and Kingston. He was a committed lifelong learner: interests in history and politics led him to other degree programs in the 1960's and 1970's. A career change in 1995 led to work in career counselling and language training until his retirement in 2004. He married Katharine ("Katy") Cameron in 1969. They enjoyed opera, lived for many years in Toronto and travelled extensively to visit friends and family in the US and Europe. Malcolm was a supporter of many arts and social justice causes and organizations. Until his health declined, he was a committed active member of First Unitarian Congregation of Toronto, including a term as congregation president; was a volunteer at City Park Co-operative Apartments in Toronto, where he lived in his later years; and was very active in the work of the alumni association of the West China school he and his siblings attended. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 15th at First Unitarian Congregation of Toronto, 175 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, starting at 2:30 p.m. followed by a reception. Cremation has taken place; private interment will be at a later date. We are thankful for the wonderful support of his "circle of care", close friends and medical caregivers. In memory of Malcolm, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice.

