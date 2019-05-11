Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Malcolm E. H. CARTER. View Sign Obituary

CARTER, Malcolm E. H. Malcolm Carter passed away peacefully April 28, 2019, at the age of 96, with family at his side. He was predeceased by his parents, Malcolm and Grace. Survived by Eileen (Persall) his loving wife of 70 years, sons James (Brenda) and Robert and cherished granddaughter Lauren. Malcolm enjoyed the friendship of nephew Neil (Carol) and nieces Janice, Marilyn (Jerry) and Valerie (Sheree). Malcolm was a decorated WWII Canadian Veteran who also received a commendation from the RAF for special joint operations. Most of his career was spent as a chartered accountant with the federal civil service in Ottawa. A quiet and friendly gentleman he enjoyed the company of friends and family. His interests included history, travelling, sports cars and big band jazz. A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. Special thanks to all of the staff at Canterbury Place for their care and friendship.

CARTER, Malcolm E. H. Malcolm Carter passed away peacefully April 28, 2019, at the age of 96, with family at his side. He was predeceased by his parents, Malcolm and Grace. Survived by Eileen (Persall) his loving wife of 70 years, sons James (Brenda) and Robert and cherished granddaughter Lauren. Malcolm enjoyed the friendship of nephew Neil (Carol) and nieces Janice, Marilyn (Jerry) and Valerie (Sheree). Malcolm was a decorated WWII Canadian Veteran who also received a commendation from the RAF for special joint operations. Most of his career was spent as a chartered accountant with the federal civil service in Ottawa. A quiet and friendly gentleman he enjoyed the company of friends and family. His interests included history, travelling, sports cars and big band jazz. A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. Special thanks to all of the staff at Canterbury Place for their care and friendship. Published in the Toronto Star on May 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close