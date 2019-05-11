CARTER, Malcolm E. H. Malcolm Carter passed away peacefully April 28, 2019, at the age of 96, with family at his side. He was predeceased by his parents, Malcolm and Grace. Survived by Eileen (Persall) his loving wife of 70 years, sons James (Brenda) and Robert and cherished granddaughter Lauren. Malcolm enjoyed the friendship of nephew Neil (Carol) and nieces Janice, Marilyn (Jerry) and Valerie (Sheree). Malcolm was a decorated WWII Canadian Veteran who also received a commendation from the RAF for special joint operations. Most of his career was spent as a chartered accountant with the federal civil service in Ottawa. A quiet and friendly gentleman he enjoyed the company of friends and family. His interests included history, travelling, sports cars and big band jazz. A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. Special thanks to all of the staff at Canterbury Place for their care and friendship.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 11, 2019