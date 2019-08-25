HOLLIWELL, Malcolm J. W. May 24, 1924 - August 21, 2019 Served overseas with RCAF Ghost Squadron 428 as Bomb Aimer. It is with great sorrow that the family of Malcolm Holliwell announces his death at Toronto's Sunnybrook Veterans' Wing. Malcolm leaves behind Margaret, his loving Wife of 75 years; beloved Father of Lynn (Fred Deceased), Donna (Fred), Gail, Steve (Deceased), Beverly, Michael (Deceased), Darlene (Victor), Shari (Dave) and Karen (Deceased). Adored Grandfather to 13, Great-Grandfather to 10 and Great-Great-Grandfather to 2. Dear Uncle to several nieces and nephews. Malcolm and Margaret were lifelong friends to Don and Margaret Everett (both deceased) and their family. Our family thanks the wonderful staff at Sunnybrook K and L Wings for their loving care and thoughtfulness. Friends may call at R.S. Kane Funeral Home 6150 Yonge Street, Toronto, on Sunday, August 25th between 2-4 p.m. Funeral Service is at R.S. Kane Funeral Home, on Monday, August 26th at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to your favourite charity would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 25, 2019