Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MALCOLM LAWRENCE ORME. View Sign Service Information Chatterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services 404 Hurontario Street Collingwood , ON L9Y 2M8 (705)-445-4700 Obituary

ORME, MALCOLM LAWRENCE It is with great sadness that the family of Malcolm (Mac) Lawrence Orme announces his passing on July 12, 2019 in Collingwood, Ontario, comforted by his loving son and daughter at the time of his departure at the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital. Born on August 23, 1940 in Kirkland Lake, Ontario, he has left behind his son Bradley (Alyssa) daughter Tara Orme Latreille (Rene) grandson Myles Latreille, and granddaughters Chloe, Emily and Libby Orme, brother Alan and former wife Valerie Quesnel. An outstanding and tenacious hockey player, he accepted an athletic scholarship at Michigan State University where he excelled in the highly competitive college hockey system. He graduated with a Political Science degree in 1965 and joined Texaco Canada learning how to support dealers in the Texaco gas station business. Always in love with film and television, he had the great opportunity to join Paramount Television which provide film and television programs to Canadian networks as well as local stations. He was promoted as the head of Paramount Television Canada and was universally recognized as one of the most innovative and respected providers of film and television programs across the country. He also continued to play in Old Timers hockey Tournaments with the XKL Team comprised of former Kirkland Lake residents living in Southern Ontario. Always a devoted family man, he delighted in his 4 grandchildren while maintaining contact with his friends from Kirkland Lake and MSU. Loyalty in all things was a fundamental hallmark of his character. On August 2nd, visitation will take place between 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Chatterson Funeral Home, 404 Hurontario St., Collingwood, then on Saturday, August 3rd, at 11 a.m., a Service will take place at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 63 Elgin St., with interment immediately after at their cemetery at 401 Raglan St. Following the interment, a reception for family and friends will be held between 1 and 5 p.m. at the Legion Hall at 490 Ontario St., all in Collingwood. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made to the Foundation for Ichthyosis and related skin types.

ORME, MALCOLM LAWRENCE It is with great sadness that the family of Malcolm (Mac) Lawrence Orme announces his passing on July 12, 2019 in Collingwood, Ontario, comforted by his loving son and daughter at the time of his departure at the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital. Born on August 23, 1940 in Kirkland Lake, Ontario, he has left behind his son Bradley (Alyssa) daughter Tara Orme Latreille (Rene) grandson Myles Latreille, and granddaughters Chloe, Emily and Libby Orme, brother Alan and former wife Valerie Quesnel. An outstanding and tenacious hockey player, he accepted an athletic scholarship at Michigan State University where he excelled in the highly competitive college hockey system. He graduated with a Political Science degree in 1965 and joined Texaco Canada learning how to support dealers in the Texaco gas station business. Always in love with film and television, he had the great opportunity to join Paramount Television which provide film and television programs to Canadian networks as well as local stations. He was promoted as the head of Paramount Television Canada and was universally recognized as one of the most innovative and respected providers of film and television programs across the country. He also continued to play in Old Timers hockey Tournaments with the XKL Team comprised of former Kirkland Lake residents living in Southern Ontario. Always a devoted family man, he delighted in his 4 grandchildren while maintaining contact with his friends from Kirkland Lake and MSU. Loyalty in all things was a fundamental hallmark of his character. On August 2nd, visitation will take place between 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Chatterson Funeral Home, 404 Hurontario St., Collingwood, then on Saturday, August 3rd, at 11 a.m., a Service will take place at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 63 Elgin St., with interment immediately after at their cemetery at 401 Raglan St. Following the interment, a reception for family and friends will be held between 1 and 5 p.m. at the Legion Hall at 490 Ontario St., all in Collingwood. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made to the Foundation for Ichthyosis and related skin types. www.chattersonfuneralhome.com Published in the Toronto Star on July 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close