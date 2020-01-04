Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MALCOLM McKINNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MALCOLM OTIS McKINNEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MALCOLM OTIS McKINNEY Obituary
McKINNEY, MALCOLM OTIS July 15, 1935 - December 8, 2019 Peacefully at Toronto General Hospital after a lengthy illness with COPD. His longtime friends Lorne Tulk, Denis Emard and Bob Kerr were by his side. Malcolm was the son of the late Alfred Alexander McKinney and Myrtelle Elizabeth Cooley of Saint John, NB. Predeceased by his brother Stewart Alvin McKinney, also of Saint John. A get-together for friends and colleagues will be organized in early 2020 at Malcolm's favourite meeting place - The Blake House on Jarvis Street. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Canadian Lung Association would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MALCOLM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -