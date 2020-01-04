|
McKINNEY, MALCOLM OTIS July 15, 1935 - December 8, 2019 Peacefully at Toronto General Hospital after a lengthy illness with COPD. His longtime friends Lorne Tulk, Denis Emard and Bob Kerr were by his side. Malcolm was the son of the late Alfred Alexander McKinney and Myrtelle Elizabeth Cooley of Saint John, NB. Predeceased by his brother Stewart Alvin McKinney, also of Saint John. A get-together for friends and colleagues will be organized in early 2020 at Malcolm's favourite meeting place - The Blake House on Jarvis Street. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Canadian Lung Association would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020