HIROWATARI, Mamoru Passed away peacefully on July 12, 2019, with his family at his side, just two days before his 90th birthday. He is survived by his loving wife, Louise (Uyede), devoted son Mark and cherished grandchildren Hana and Sara, sisters Fusayo, Sumiye and Tomi, brother Masa and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers Toshiyuki, Hideaki and Satoru. He was hardworking all his life but also enjoyed golf, bowling and fishing. A private family service with be held. In lieu of koden, donations to Momiji Health Care Society or Bayview United Church would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 18, 2019