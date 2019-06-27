Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAMORU TSURUDA. View Sign Service Information McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home 114 Main Street East Milton , ON L9T 1N5 (905)-878-4452 Obituary

TSURUDA, MAMORU Passed peacefully on June 22, 2019, at Milton District Hospital, at the age of 91. "Mamo" was born on April 27, 1928, in Vancouver, to Shuzo and Kikuye Tsuruda (nee Tsutsui). After 65 1/2 years, he leaves behind his loving wife Kuniko (nee Kitaura) and son Barry (Donna). He was the proud grandfather of Kaitlyn and Ryan. He was predeceased by his parents Shuzo and Kikuye, brothers Bob and Sammy and sisters Betty and Jeannie. He is survived by sisters Kathy and Phyllis (George) and many nephews and nieces. He was a longtime former Kendo Sensei with the Etobicoke Olympium Kendo Club and held the rank of 6th Dan Renshi. He loved to fish whenever he had the chance. Celebration Gathering will be held at McKERSIE-KOCHER FUNERAL HOME, 114 Main St. E., Milton, 905-878-4452, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. In Memory of Mamoru, if desired, a donation to Prostate Cancer Canada would be appreciated. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at

