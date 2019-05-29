CORPEÑO, Manuel De Jesús It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our dear Manuel at Etobicoke General Hospital on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the age of 92. Loving husband of Maria for 67 years. Cherished father of Elba (Marcelino) Orellana, Martin (Argentina) and Julia (Duksoo) Chi. Proud and much loved Abuelo of Eliezer, Reuben, Bianca, Gabriel, and Haram. Manuel will be fondly remembered by his family and friends. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Ave., Toronto (north of Rexdale Blvd.), on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be celebrated at Iglesia De Dios Toronto, 94 Kenhar Dr., Unit 28, Toronto, on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. (The family will receive friends at the church from 9 a.m. until service time.) Interment: Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 29, 2019