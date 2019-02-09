Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Manuel Marques PEREIRA. View Sign

PEREIRA, Manuel Marques Born June 14, 1930, to Herminio and Maria Marques Pereira, Aveiro, Portugal. Died February 6, 2019, Toronto. Passed away in hospital after brief illness and coping with dementia in his final years. Husband of the late Maria Augusta, loving and caring wife of sixty years. Father of Ana Rosa, Ernest (Peggy), Nancy (Antonio), Manuel and Isabel (Tony). Grandfather of Emily, Olivia and Delia. Predeceased by brothers and sisters, Laura, Marcelino, Idalina, Albino and Jose. Among the first wave of Portuguese immigrants to Canada in the mid 1950s. Worked at various agricultural, forestry and mining jobs in rural Quebec and Ontario. Settled in Toronto and was a longtime employee of Cliffside Pipelayers Ltd. Retired, age 61 and enjoyed many summers in his native Portugal. Friends may call at Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W., on Sunday, February 10th, from 2-5 p.m. Funeral Service will take place in the funeral home chapel on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences available at



