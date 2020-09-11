YONG, Mao Tou (nee Zhu) February 23, 1934 – September 5, 2020 Mao Tou Yong passed away quietly on Saturday, September 5, 2020. In her final days, she was surrounded and comforted by her loving family. Mao Tou was predeceased by her husband Kni Fee Yong in 2003. Mao Tou will be missed by: Maria (husband Ted & son Ethan), Peter (wife Lily, kids: Brittany, Matthew & Kaitlyn), Christine (husband Lee, kids: Everett, Cameron, Cassaundra & Pierce) and Newton (wife Christina, kids: Jacob, Olivia & Emily). Mao Tou is also survived by brother-in-law Michael Yong (wife Lucy) and nephews and nieces of the Tso and Choo families; two brothers Jing Hong Zhu and Jing Wei Zhu in China and numerous cousins (Yao and Kong families) in Canada and the United States. Final arrangements at Elgin Mills Chapel and Cemetery on Saturday, September 12, 2020. 1:00 p.m. visitation, 1:30 p.m. service, 3:00 p.m. burial. RSVP required for attendance. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations directed to Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation (thepmcf.ca
) in her memory.