1/1
Mao Tou YONG
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mao's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
YONG, Mao Tou (nee Zhu) February 23, 1934 – September 5, 2020 Mao Tou Yong passed away quietly on Saturday, September 5, 2020. In her final days, she was surrounded and comforted by her loving family. Mao Tou was predeceased by her husband Kni Fee Yong in 2003. Mao Tou will be missed by: Maria (husband Ted & son Ethan), Peter (wife Lily, kids: Brittany, Matthew & Kaitlyn), Christine (husband Lee, kids: Everett, Cameron, Cassaundra & Pierce) and Newton (wife Christina, kids: Jacob, Olivia & Emily). Mao Tou is also survived by brother-in-law Michael Yong (wife Lucy) and nephews and nieces of the Tso and Choo families; two brothers Jing Hong Zhu and Jing Wei Zhu in China and numerous cousins (Yao and Kong families) in Canada and the United States. Final arrangements at Elgin Mills Chapel and Cemetery on Saturday, September 12, 2020. 1:00 p.m. visitation, 1:30 p.m. service, 3:00 p.m. burial. RSVP required for attendance. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations directed to Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation (thepmcf.ca) in her memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elgin Mills Cemetery, Crematorium and Visitation Centre
1591 Elgin Mills Road East
Richmond Hill, ON L4S 1M9
(905) 737-1720
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Elgin Mills Cemetery, Crematorium and Visitation Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved