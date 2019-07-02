OSREDKAR, MARA March 12, 1925 - June 30, 2019 It is with heavy hearts and true sorrow that we announce the passing of our mother, Mara Osredkar, on Saturday, June 30, 2019. She was 94 years old. Beloved wife of the late Frank and loving mother of Miriam (Tony Ferkul) and Jackie (David Small). "Staramama" will be missed by her grandchildren, Sasha (Chris), Lisa, Carla (Jerry), Stephanie, Jessica, Victoria and Caroline, as well as her great- grandchildren, Jake, Oliver and Mila. She is survived by her sisters, Slavka and Joža and brother John. "Teti Mara" will never be forgotten by her many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, nor by her countless friends. Family and friends will be received at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church (739 Brown's Line), on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday, July 3, 2019, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. A Funeral mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment to take place at a later date. We are very grateful to the staff at Dom Lipa for their love and support. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dom Lipa would be appreciated by the family. We love you Mami. May God rest your soul. Messages of condolence may be placed at RidleyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 2, 2019