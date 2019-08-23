WALSH, MARC ANTONY After a long illness, Marc passed peacefully in Oshawa on August 20, 2019, at 64 years of age. His family and friends were by his side. Marc was born in London, England and arrived in Canada with his family at the age of 2. His father was the late Daniel Frederick Walsh. He is survived by his partner, Debbie Sauvé, his mother, Josephine Walsh-Beck, his stepfather, Terry Beck, sisters Linda and Gwyneth (Terry), brothers Daniel, Damien, David (Kim) and Michael. He was the proud uncle of Jonathan (Crystal), Stephanie (Andrew), Leah and Riley and great-uncle of Lucas, Jacob, Harrison and Penelope. Marc was one of a kind and we have wonderful memories of him. "Karaoke Marc-with-a-C" will be greatly missed by his family, his many friends, his beloved dog, Koby and his cats, Cassie and Pudge. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 25th from 3-6 p.m. at the McDOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 2900 Kingston Rd. (east of St. Clair). Service in the Chapel on Monday, August 26th at 2 p.m. Reception to follow in the Funeral Home Arbor Lounge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Liver Foundation.

