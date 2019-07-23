GAUTHIER, MARC It is with great sadness that the Gauthier family announces the tragic passing of their loving son, Marc James Frederick on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Born March 26, 1985, he is survived by his parents, Gwen and Fred Gauthier, his brothers Trevor (Erin) and Shannon (Stephanie). Loving uncle to Jack, Adelaide, Margot and Norah. He will be greatly missed by his extended family and many friends. Visitations will be held at Marshall Funeral Home, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, on Thursday, July 25th from 7-9 p.m. and Friday, July 26th from 10-11 a.m. with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Canadian Mental Health Association in Marc's honour.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 23, 2019