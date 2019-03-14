Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARCEL BLAIS. View Sign

BLAIS, MARCEL 1927- 2019 Quietly passed away at sunrise on March 6, 2019, in his 92nd year. He was the beloved spouse of Sylvaine Pellerin for 65 years, cherished father of Anne-Marie (Gary Webb) and Jean-Pierre. Proud grandfather of Kienan, Meredith and Marc-Alexandre Webb. Over the course of a long career with Alcan, he lived in Shawinigan, Montréal, Toronto, Oxford (England) and Boston returning to the Shawinigan region during retirement. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Coopérative funéraire de la Mauricie, 4620 Boulevard Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 7X9. The family will welcome relatives and friends on Saturday, March 16th at 1:00 p.m. at the village church in St-Gérard des Laurentides, 1530 Chemin principal, St. Gérard des Laurentides, QC G9R 1E4, followed by a funeral mass. Flowers are gratefully declined. Instead, please make a contribution to a charity of your choice following our dear father's lifelong examples.

