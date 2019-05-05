VAILLANCOURT, Marcel April 28, 1945 - April 15, 2019 On Monday, April 15, 2019, Marcel Vaillancourt, loving husband, passed away, aged 73. Marcel was born on April 28, 1945 in Amqui, Quebec to Charles and Lucia Vaillancourt. He was attracted to a career in Nursing and spent some time in Paris, France, studying on an exchange program, where he made several lifelong friends. He quickly became recognized as a talented nurse in two of the major hospitals in Montreal, where he was drawn to psychotherapy, especially in treating teenagers. In 1982, Marcel moved to Toronto, where he became proficient in English and continued his very successful nursing career. Marcel was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit. He had many creative hobbies, several of which he used in therapeutic treatments for his patients. He enjoyed baking, gardening and he loved to travel. Marcel was preceded in death by his father, Charles and his mother, Lucia. He is survived by his husband, Frank and twelve siblings. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, 2570 Danforth Avenue, Toronto, Ontario M4C 1L3 at 1 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 5, 2019