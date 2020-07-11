OSTROVSKI, Col. Marcelino RAF 301 Polish Bomber Squadron, Virtuti Militari, Polska Restituta Marcelino was one hundred years old when he passed peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at his Toronto home. Born in Brazil in 1920, Marc's full life included service in The Royal Air Force during WWII, followed by immigration to Canada in the 1950s. He was a dedicated member of his church, community, and Veterans' organizations (SPK, RCAFA-Warsaw 430 Wing). Marc was a remarkable man. He was also a charmer. He wrote books. He told stories about the history that he lived to his grand and great-grandchildren and to anyone who would listen. He was accurate and sharp until his last day. He was deeply concerned that we not repeat the horrors of war. Marc was dearly beloved by his family, friends, and by most anyone he met. Marc maintained a sense of curiosity and purpose his entire life and served as an example to others, many of whom earnestly aspired to live as he did. In his final years, "Vovo Marc" as he was called by his two granddaughters and five great-grandchildren, was happy and content. He is survived by the family of his only son Christopher and his wife Halina, who cared deeply for Marc. Cherished Vovo of Melissa and her husband Andrew Reeves, and Karolina and her husband Ivan Jankovic. Loving Great-Vovo of Ashlyn, Chloe, Adrian, Mila and Petra. We will remember Vovo Marc as a kind and humble man who worked hard his whole life to provide and care for his entire family and community. Funeral Mass at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 4260 Cawthra Road, Mississauga on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11 a.m., followed by a private family entombment. A gentle reminder that masks are mandatory and to practice physical distancing with anyone attending the service. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Royal Canadian Air Force Association Trust https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/12124
