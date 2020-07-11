1/1
Col. Marcelino OSTROVSKI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marcelino's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OSTROVSKI, Col. Marcelino RAF 301 Polish Bomber Squadron, Virtuti Militari, Polska Restituta Marcelino was one hundred years old when he passed peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at his Toronto home. Born in Brazil in 1920, Marc's full life included service in The Royal Air Force during WWII, followed by immigration to Canada in the 1950s. He was a dedicated member of his church, community, and Veterans' organizations (SPK, RCAFA-Warsaw 430 Wing). Marc was a remarkable man. He was also a charmer. He wrote books. He told stories about the history that he lived to his grand and great-grandchildren and to anyone who would listen. He was accurate and sharp until his last day. He was deeply concerned that we not repeat the horrors of war. Marc was dearly beloved by his family, friends, and by most anyone he met. Marc maintained a sense of curiosity and purpose his entire life and served as an example to others, many of whom earnestly aspired to live as he did. In his final years, "Vovo Marc" as he was called by his two granddaughters and five great-grandchildren, was happy and content. He is survived by the family of his only son Christopher and his wife Halina, who cared deeply for Marc. Cherished Vovo of Melissa and her husband Andrew Reeves, and Karolina and her husband Ivan Jankovic. Loving Great-Vovo of Ashlyn, Chloe, Adrian, Mila and Petra. We will remember Vovo Marc as a kind and humble man who worked hard his whole life to provide and care for his entire family and community. Funeral Mass at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 4260 Cawthra Road, Mississauga on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11 a.m., followed by a private family entombment. A gentle reminder that masks are mandatory and to practice physical distancing with anyone attending the service. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Royal Canadian Air Force Association Trust https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/12124, or Sunnybrook Foundation Veterans Comfort Fund https://sunnybrook.ca/foundation/media/item.asp?i=576 would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved