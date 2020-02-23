|
MENOR, Marcelino Soriano Passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Trillium Health Centre, at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Escolastica. Loving mother of Dominador (Juanita), Camilo (Consolacion), Modesto (Corazon), Ciriaco (Elvira), Florentino (Grace) and Maxima (Celso). Cherished grandma of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marcelino will be remembered by extended family and friends. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Peel Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, N. of QEW), on Sunday, from 5-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020, at St. Patrick's Parish, 921 Flagship Dr., Mississauga, at 11:00 a.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2020