Service Information Thompson Funeral Home 530 Industrial Parkway South Aurora , ON L4G6W8 (905)-727-5421 Obituary

LAWLESS, MARCELLA AILEEN (nee BUCK) August 2, 1930 - November 18, 2019 From early days at 492 Dovercourt Road in Toronto, to fifty-six years at 97 Wells Street in Aurora, Marcella was a daughter (Dr. Stanislaus Buck and Alexandrena Gunn), sister (George Buck, Barbara Scott and Kathleen Charlton), wife (Joseph Lawless), mother (David, Corinne and Gregg), mother-in-law (Adrien), grandmother (Rena, Matthew, Noah, Marcel, Oliver, Fiona and Anna), cousin, aunt, sister-in-law, student, actress, teacher and mentor (Chatham, Peterborough, Aurora), duplicate bridge master, chief electoral officer, philanthropist, neighbour and friend to so many who valued her authenticity and inimitable candour. Marcella was a beautiful character. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 7th at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Church, 15347 Yonge Street, Aurora. Please come share your stories with Marcella's family and friends at a joyful party following the service from 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home, 530 Industrial Parkway South, Aurora, 905-727-5421.

