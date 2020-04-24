GIROLAMI, Marcella (nee CARLI) The family announces on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Etobicoke McCall Centre, Marcella Girolami in her 100th year, slipped away peacefully and with courage to another land – forever reunited with her awaiting husband Gustavo Girolami and with God. She will always be remembered and cherished by her dear daughters Tina Puccinelli, Graziella Banducci, Sara Banducci, and loving son Genesio Girolami. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren will always remember her, and all the people whose lives she touched will dearly miss her. Family visitation and Vigil Prayers will be held at GLEN OAKS FUNERAL HOME & CEMETERY.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store