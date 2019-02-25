SMITH, MARCIA ANNABEL (nee GREGORY) Passed away peacefully in Winchester, UK, on January 30, 2019, with her husband Duncan and children Paul, Caroline and Michaela at her side. Born in Petrolia, Ontario on December 17, 1935, Marcia spent her childhood in Trinidad, returning to Canada in her teens before settling in London, UK in 1971. She will be remembered by friends and family alike for her out-going personality, thoughtfulness, warmth and sartorial elegance. A funeral service will be held a Grace Church on-the-Hill in Toronto on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 1.30 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 25, 2019