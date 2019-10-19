Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARCIA MARRIN HILL. View Sign Service Information Morley Bedford Funeral Services 159 Eglinton Avenue West Toronto , ON M4R 1A8 (416)-489-8733 Visitation 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Morley Bedford Funeral Services 159 Eglinton Avenue West Toronto , ON M4R 1A8 View Map Obituary

HILL, MARCIA MARRIN (nee LAWSON) November 28, 1938 - October 15, 2019 Passed away peacefully at Toronto General Hospital, in her 81st year. Beloved wife of Edward Hill. Predeceased by her parents, Philip and Norah Lawson and her three brothers, Terence, Philip and John. Loving aunt to Jennifer Cove, Janet Masson, Susan Hill, Ann McArthur, Ainslie Lawson, Lee Ann Lawson and Jo Ann Bourque. Marcia attended St. Clement's School and was Head Girl in the graduating class of 1956. She went on to the University of Toronto where she enrolled in the Modern Languages and History course. Upon graduation in 1960, she accepted a one-year teaching assignment in Germany, sponsored by the German government. In 1962, she returned to U of T and enrolled in the Faculty of Library Science. Following graduation, she joined Imperial Oil Limited as a research librarian. During her illness, Marcia received loving care from the staff at the Hazelton Place Retirement Residence and from the CBI Home Healthcare caregivers. Heartfelt appreciation is extended to all of them and to Marcia's special pal Janina De Leon. Marcia had many interests and many friends. To know her was to love her. Friends may visit at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Ave. W. (2 stoplights west of Yonge St.), on Sunday, October 27th from 1-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Toronto. A celebration of Marcia's life will be held at the Arts and Letters Club on a date to be announced.



HILL, MARCIA MARRIN (nee LAWSON) November 28, 1938 - October 15, 2019 Passed away peacefully at Toronto General Hospital, in her 81st year. Beloved wife of Edward Hill. Predeceased by her parents, Philip and Norah Lawson and her three brothers, Terence, Philip and John. Loving aunt to Jennifer Cove, Janet Masson, Susan Hill, Ann McArthur, Ainslie Lawson, Lee Ann Lawson and Jo Ann Bourque. Marcia attended St. Clement's School and was Head Girl in the graduating class of 1956. She went on to the University of Toronto where she enrolled in the Modern Languages and History course. Upon graduation in 1960, she accepted a one-year teaching assignment in Germany, sponsored by the German government. In 1962, she returned to U of T and enrolled in the Faculty of Library Science. Following graduation, she joined Imperial Oil Limited as a research librarian. During her illness, Marcia received loving care from the staff at the Hazelton Place Retirement Residence and from the CBI Home Healthcare caregivers. Heartfelt appreciation is extended to all of them and to Marcia's special pal Janina De Leon. Marcia had many interests and many friends. To know her was to love her. Friends may visit at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Ave. W. (2 stoplights west of Yonge St.), on Sunday, October 27th from 1-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Toronto. A celebration of Marcia's life will be held at the Arts and Letters Club on a date to be announced. Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close