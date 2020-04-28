MARCIA MASON
MASON, MARCIA On Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Mackenzie Health. Beloved wife of James. Mother of Jeremy. Loving daughter of Laurie and the late Larry Wise. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Steven Wise and Susan Zikman Wise, Andrea and the late Gary Pollack, Michael and Marilyn Wise, and Barbara and Randi Nicolosi of California. A family service was held on Monday, April 27, 2020 in the Temple Sinai Section of Pardes Chaim Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to The Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada, 416-489-7111.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 28, 2020.
