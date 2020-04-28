MASON, MARCIA On Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Mackenzie Health. Beloved wife of James. Mother of Jeremy. Loving daughter of Laurie and the late Larry Wise. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Steven Wise and Susan Zikman Wise, Andrea and the late Gary Pollack, Michael and Marilyn Wise, and Barbara and Randi Nicolosi of California. A family service was held on Monday, April 27, 2020 in the Temple Sinai Section of Pardes Chaim Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to The Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada, 416-489-7111.

