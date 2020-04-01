|
|
MILLER-SPENCE, MARCIA Born in Toronto on June, 25, 1966, Marcia went peacefully to be with her Lord on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at home, at the age of 53. Loving mother of Briana Spence and Jacob Spence of Toronto. Dear sister of Julian Miller, Sonia Morris (Vince) and Andria "Michelle" Omoregie. Stepsister to Claudette, Joan, Maxine, Milton and Howard Miller. Marcia will be dearly missed by her loving nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and co-workers. Marcia worked with the provincial government for over 20 years, most recently as Senior Event Tour Coordinator - Cabinet Office with the Department of Energy. A private family visitation and service will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener. The funeral service will be available to be viewed via livestream at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Marcia's memorial and to send messages of condolence to her family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 1, 2020