TARI, MARET (nee KALLAS, formerly PARTSA) Born in Tartu, Estonia, on November 10, 1934. Our beloved mother and grandmother passed away peacefully November 23, 2019, at the age of 85. She was an inspiring and incredibly strong woman, overcoming many challenges in her life - a severe illness that hospitalized her for almost a year at age 2, the loss of her twin sister, Daisy, at a young age and lymphoma in mid-life. She was part of a huge wave of refugees fleeing war-torn Estonia in 1944 and spent many years with her mother and sister in camps for displaced persons in Germany. After several years in Australia, where she met and married our father, Hugo Partsa (deceased) they all immigrated to Canada in 1956 and settled in Toronto. She worked hard to support her family, teaching us strong values and a high work ethic. She taught herself to type, took driving lessons, bought herself a car and put us through school. In 1981, she married Dr. Harjo Tari (deceased). Our Mammi had a big heart and even bigger character. She was tenacious, stubborn and energetic. She put the needs of others before her own. Her generous nature has been a shining example to her children and grandchildren. People often said that she "didn't have a bad bone in her body". She took great pleasure in cooking meals for family, especially at Easter and Christmas where she made traditional Estonian dishes such as soola liha, hapu kapsad and vere vorstid. She was famous in Thornhill for her large vegetable garden, where she was seen proudly harvesting tomatoes and cucumbers. She will be missed deeply by her daughters Ülle Morgan and Merike Sherin, son-in-law John and niece Lia Holland (née Palomets). She was a loving and extremely proud "Nanni" to Nolan and Avalon Sherin and Michael and Ainslie Morgan. She was predeceased by her parents, Aleksander and Linda Kallas, by her sister, Elga Palomets and husband Herbert. Also fondly remembered by Markus and Erika Holland, Andres Palomets and many friends. Memorial service will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Ehatare Retirement Home, 40 Old Kingston Rd., Scarborough. Family and friends are welcome to help celebrate her amazing life.

