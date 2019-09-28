Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARG NORTH. View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home 530 Industrial Parkway South Aurora , ON L4G6W8 (905)-727-5421 Obituary

NORTH, MARG It is with heavy hearts that our family shares news of the sudden passing of Marg North (Fazackerley nee Maloney) at the age of 92, on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Southlake Hospital in Newmarket. Mom suffered a sudden health incident during a recent brief battle with cancer. She is sadly missed by her loving husband of 12 years Al North and his four children, and by her three children and their families. She was the eldest born to William and Margaret Maloney (deceased) in Toronto along with brother Lawrence Maloney (Ruth), predeceased sisters Maureen (Gord) Chown and Katy (Gerry) White. Also predeceased by her first husband James Fazackerley after 53 years of marriage. Marg was a loving mother to Jim (Marcia), Brian (Shelley), and Carol Richard (Roy), and Gramma to Shailau (Brian Spivak), Sean (Ashley), Jen (Ivan Kerr), Melissa (John Haddon), Lindsay (Darren Sawyer), Nicole (Morgan Ross), Kyle (Celina Stillman), and Sarah. Mom adored her 14 great-grandchildren and will be missed by many other extended family members. Mom made a hobby 'career' of ceramics, porcelain doll making, stitching and quilting. Many were recipients of her impeccable creative quilted works, especially her grandkids. Mom valued spending time with her loved ones for family celebrations. She was a very private beautiful woman who adored children, loved music and dancing and the company of her pet dogs throughout her life. Her inspiring courage and determination helped her survive many health challenges over the past decade, in which she truly appreciated the support of her husband and family. Mom expressly requested that there be no funeral service. Cremation has taken place. She and Al enjoyed attending St. James Anglican Church in Sharon, where a memorial service will be held at a future date. We will all miss her humour, commitment to life and fun, her no nonsense manner and her smiling Irish eyes. RIP Mom. You are forever in our hearts. Mom's wish was for a joyous celebration of life, which will be held at Thompson Funeral Home, 530 Industrial Parkway South, Aurora, from 1 to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Sunday, October 13, 2019.

