MARGARET A. AUSTIN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET A. AUSTIN.
Service Information
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON
M4T 2V8
(416)-485-9129
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
View Map
Obituary

AUSTIN, MARGARET A. (nee KYLE) March 20, 1928 - July 17, 2019 We are deeply saddened to announce that Marg died peacefully, with her family by her side, at Belmont House longterm care, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Beloved wife of Allan McNiece Austin (Mac, 2018), for 66 years; adored mother of Allan (Lyn), Jim (Sue) and Tom (Rosaria); devoted and loving grandmother of Maggie (Jeremy Packard), Gren (Kimberly Dossett), Graham (Mallory Lazarus) and Michael (Felicia Birmingham). Family and friends are invited to attend an informal celebration of Marg's life, Monday, September 9, 2019, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre (Visitation Centre), 375 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, ON M4T 2V8.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.