HUSSEY, MARGARET A. Age 79, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at home after a short illness. From her birth on November 19, 1939 to her death, she was a strong, resilient and witty woman with a hardy laugh. Her generous and caring nature extended to providing a Merry Christmas, where she took on 10 families, including 30 children, at the local homeless shelter in Pompano Beach, Florida, for many years. Proud wife of 60 years to George, nurturing mother to Chris and Kim and doting grandmother to Daniel and Mitchell. Always up for an adventure, she kept her family and friends on their toes and smiles on their faces. Heartfelt thanks to the South Muskoka LHIN team. As per Margaret's wishes, there will be a private moment of reflection for immediate family followed by cremation. "It's nothing but a piece of s***".
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 17, 2019