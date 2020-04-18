I first met Marg at the Oakville Library where I worked and she was a regular patron...Later on I recognized her at Millcroft Golf Course when she joined the golf course where I belonged. Our friendship was renewed through golf and our interest in books...we became good buddies playing golf, discussing books and lunching with a group of friends.....I admired her positive outlook, her love of family out West and her spirit with adversity.



I will remember her fondly.



Diane Budd

Diane Budd