I first met Marg at the Oakville Library where I worked and she was a regular patron...Later on I recognized her at Millcroft Golf Course when she joined the golf course where I belonged. Our friendship was renewed through golf and our interest in books...we became good buddies playing golf, discussing books and lunching with a group of friends.....I admired her positive outlook, her love of family out West and her spirit with adversity.
I will remember her fondly.
Diane Budd
HYDE, MARGARET A. Marg Hyde (nee Bird), 89, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Oakville Trafalgar Hospital. Born in Burlington, to Victoria and George "Dick" Bird, Marg knew and loved the Burlington/Oakville area, although she spent part of her married life in Montreal, Moncton, and Edmonton. Marg was intelligent, quick witted, and interested in everyone's story. She enjoyed the simple pleasures of life – reading, the crossword, a glass of Chardonnay, watching golf or curling, going to the library, and chatting on the phone. A warm hearted, and social person, she loved having lunch with friends, attending plays and movies, and playing bridge. She was a beloved wife to the late, wonderful Danny Hyde, and a much-loved sister of her late brothers, Jack and George Bird. Her sisters-in-law – Nancy Gray and the late Joy Bird, Helen Bird, and Ginny Silverthorne, loved her dearly, and greatly valued her support and friendship. She is, to quote a niece, quite "irreplaceable", and her many nieces and nephews - Laurie Bird, Stephen Bird, David Bird, Dan Hyde, Dana Harriss and Ginny Scott, and their families will sorely miss her. Marg greatly valued the support and companionship of her dear friends, Joel and Christine Stitt, and Liz Cooper and Brian Turnock. Those of us who knew her well realize that Marg made our lives much richer and more colourful. As per Marg's wishes, she will be cremated by Smith's Funeral Home, no service at this time. Please consider a donation to either the Burlington Historical Society (burlingtonhistorical.ca/) or the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides (www.dogguides.com/index.html) in her memory. When the physical distancing restrictions have been rescinded, please go out for lunch with your friends and think of Marg. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.