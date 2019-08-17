HANEL, MARGARET AGNES (nee IVILL) Passed away peacefully, and in comfort, with family by her side on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Margaret was soul mate to her late husband, Greg (2008), cherished sister to Selena "Ann" Skafel, dearly loved aunt to Andrew (Laurie Kizik), Paul (Betsey Baldwin) and generous and much-loved great-aunt to Emmett, Owen, Aaron, and Thomas. Margaret was sister-in-law to Damian, Nadine, and Kim and aunt to Aislyn, Tyler, Sarah, and Matthew. Born to the late Lillian (MacKenzie) and Tom Ivill in New Liskeard, Ontario on August 11, 1942, she was a resident of her close-knit Mississauga community for 30 years. Margaret enriched the lives of those around her, forging lifelong bonds with friends, neighbours and colleagues alike. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place and private interment will occur in the future. A celebration of her life will occur on Saturday, September 7th in Mississauga. Memorial donations to Trillium Health Partners gratefully acknowledged.

