WOODHOUSE, "Billie" Margaret Alexandra Peacefully, at the Village of Taunton Mills Retirement Home in Whitby, on Monday, June 17, 2019, at the age of 101. Predeceased by three husbands: Elliott Rowe, Morley Pearce and Jack Woodhouse. Billie will be fondly remembered by: stepdaughters Pamela Pearce and Marilyn Barber (Paul) their family Kelly Beaith (Ted), Marissa (Francisco), Candice and Ada; Cathy Barber and her family Spencer and Rachel and Kris Barber; and stepson Gordon Woodhouse. She will be missed by her cousin John (Pat) Keyser. To her friend Yvonne and her daughter Miranda, for your constant help in every way and a special thank you to Laura Thompson and Auriela Pshyk for your constant visits and care. To all the friendships and care she received at Taunton Mills, thank you to everyone for being a part of her 101 years. What a grand life. She touched us all! Private arrangements.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 22, 2019