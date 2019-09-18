McCAUGHEY, MARGARET ANN (nee MESCHINO) Peacefully and surrounded by the love of family and friends, Marg passed away after a courageous battle with cancer, in her 86th year, at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Predeceased by her loving husband Bill. Marg was blessed to share her past 13 years with Don Mowry, a loving and wonderful partner in Bobcaygeon. Beloved mother of Lynn (Paul) and Lori. Adored grandmother of Erin (Julian) and Ben. Marg was predeceased by sisters Mary, Anne and Helen and brothers Tom and Armand and brother-in-law Frank. Marg will be sadly missed by sisters Edith, Jean and Rose, brother Joe (Rita) and brother-in-law Jim (Judy). Marg brought joy and love to many dear nieces, nephews and friends who will miss her dearly. A Celebration of Marg's Life will take place on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at MACKEY FUNERAL HOME in Lindsay (33 Peel Street, Lindsay; 705-328-2721), at 2:00 p.m. The family is grateful for the exceptional care and support of the doctors and nurses in the Palliative care unit of the Peterborough Regional Health Centre. In lieu of flowers, donations to the will be greatly appreciated. Friends may send condolences or make donations by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL at hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-738-3222.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 18, 2019