MARGARET ANN (PEGGY) SAVAGE
SAVAGE, MARGARET ANN (PEGGY) December 13, 1930 - June 28, 2020 It is with great sorrow that the family of Peggy Savage announce her death. Peggy was an amazing person, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her nature was always to give to others, in her work as an RN, and social worker, her religious activities, and to her family and friends. Peggy leaves her husband Bill, daughter Mary Ellen, son Scott, grandchildren Rhys (Ashley), Mikaela, and great-grandson Landon. It was a great privilege for us all to have had Peggy in our lives. She will be remembered always with great love and happy memories. Private family arrangements have been made.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 1, 2020.
