DUNLOP, MARGARET ANNE (nee ROCHE) December 13, 2019. In her 80th year, our beloved and beautiful mother Margaret joined God and the other angels. Predeceased by her dear mother Eileen, she leaves treasured daughters Alison Weatherall (nee Dunlop) and Megan Dunlop, respected sons-in-law Paul Weatherall and Jerry Nicolaou and adored grandchildren Mitchell, Maya and Aris. Cherished brother, Terry, sister, Marie, brother-in-law, Jim, her loved nieces and nephew, Janet (Vaughn), Kelly (Jim) and Brad, and children will miss her dearly. Margaret was a devoted friend to many and will be missed by all. She will be remembered for her kindness, her life of service, and her wonderful sense of humour. Donations will be gratefully accepted at her favourite charities, The Salvation Army, the Humane Society and the food banks of Toronto. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, February 15th, from 1-4 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 286, 11 Irwin Rd., Etobicoke. Please contact Alison: 416-209-7603 to RSVP. "Without love, deeds, and kindness, even the most brilliant count as nothing." St. Therese
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2020