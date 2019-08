Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Anne JANZEN. View Sign Obituary

JANZEN, Margaret Anne July 31, 1927 - July 30, 2019 Passed peacefully surrounded by her family at Trillium Hospital Mississauga one day shy of her 92nd birthday. Predeceased by her husband Peter Janzen, son Rolf Peter Janzen, sister Erika Plester of Gevelsberg, Germany and John Hill. Survived by her children Mark (Anne), Sigrid LaForest (Raymond) and daughter-in-law Doreen Janzen. Also survived by eight grandchildren Wade, Nicole, Margaret, Sean, Derek, Natalie, Peter and Hilary and nine great-grandchildren. Dear companion of the late Crombie Tanner. Born in Gronau, Germany, Margaret immigrated to Canada in 1950 to marry Peter. Active throughout her life, she was a Bruce Trail end-to-ender, avid gardener and swimmer. Oma, as she was affectionately known by all, will be greatly missed by family and friends. She was devoted to her family, inspiring us all with her quiet perseverance and determination. Private family interment. Donations to the Trillium Health Partners - Mississauga Hospital in lieu of flowers.

