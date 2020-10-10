LEESON, MARGARET ANNE November 3, 1945 - September 20, 2020 Anne's family is very sad to report that she passed away, of natural causes, at her home in Hamilton, ON. Mum to John Andrew Hart (Alison) of St. Andrew's, Scotland, and David Alexander Hart of Hamilton, ON; Granny to Stefanie, Amy and Calum Hart of St. Andrew's, and Olivia Walde-Hart of Windsor, ON. She is also survived by her brother, John Leeson (Oksana Kuryliw) of Toronto; and her many cousins in the Leeson and Young families. She was the daughter of the late Dr. Jack and Eleanor Leeson. Anne was born and grew up in Toronto (Willowdale), and attended Earl Haig Collegiate, Alma College, and Bishop's University. She lived for many years in London, Ontario (and a few in Victoria, BC). She had a 35-year career at the Royal Bank. After living with, and caring for her elderly parents in Toronto for several years, she moved to Hamilton in 2004. Anne was a loving and dedicated mother to her sons, and devoted to her four grandchildren (and was honourary Granny to Charlotte). Cremation has taken place. Because of COVID, a service will be postponed until spring. For condolences or information, email anne@jookjoint.ca. If desired, a donation to her favourite charity, the ALS Society of Canada, would be welcome.



